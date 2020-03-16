|
Josephine M. DeVeau
01/30/1932 - 03/13/2020
Josephine M. "Jo" DeVeau, 88, formerly of Pocono Pines and Bartonsville, passed away Friday afternoon, March 13, 2020, at Whitestone Care Center in Stroud Township where she was a resident since January 2012.
Born on January 30, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY she was the only child of the late Benjamin and Mary (Lupo) Dazzo. Originally from Malverne, Long Island, NY; she was a part-time resident of Monroe County since 1987 and full time resident since 1995.
Loving mother of Nina Whiteway (Joseph), Lisa Horton (Raymond), and Toni Humrich (Steven); and adored by ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her family at Whitestone Care Center. She was preceded in death by a son, Richard S. DeVeau; and her former husband of fifty years, Richard P. DeVeau.
A memorial gathering will take place at the William H. Clark Funeral Home in Stroudsburg at a date and time to be announced.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020