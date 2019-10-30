|
Josephine R. Diliberti-Prisco
10/29/2019
Josephine R. Diliberti-Prisco, 76, of Albrightsville, passed away Tuesday, October 29 in her son's home.
She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Prisco. They celebrated 12 years or marriage together before his passing in 2013.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Montemalo and the late Mary (Tozzo) Montemalo.
She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Oceanside, NY.
Josephine owned and operated her own hair & nail salon for over thirty years. She was a proud and caring grandmother, and also loved and cared for her son, Anthony, who passed away recently in 2017. She also loved and adored her dog, Bella. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by a son, Richard G. Diliberti of Albrightsville; a brother, Johnny Montemalo and his wife Mary of Franklin Square, NY; a daughter-in-law, Kelly Diliberti of East Stroudsburg; two grandchildren, Anthony and Gianna; and her ex-husband, Lee Leborio. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Diliberti.
Memorial services will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019