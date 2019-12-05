|
Josephine S. Hutta
7/10/1934 - 12/3/2019
Josephine S. Hutta, 85, of Stroud Township, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. She was the widow of Bernard John Hutta, Sr. with whom she shared 60 years of marriage at the time of his death on September 1, 2019.
Born on July 10, 1934 in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late John and Catherine (Hornacek) Mihalovic and lived in Monroe County for the past sixty years.
She worked as a pharmacy assistant at Rite Aid and Eckerd drug stores in Stroudsburg.
Josephine was a member of The Church of St. Luke in Stroudsburg.
Surviving are two children, Bernard "Bernie" John Hutta, Jr. and wife Ilona of Brodheadsville and Catherine A. Hartley and husband Michael of Stroudsburg; son in law, Randy Seese of East Stroudsburg; six grandchildren, Joshua Seese, Jessica Back and husband Nate, Nicholas Hutta and wife Samantha, Tyler Hutta and girlfriend Skyla Wuebber, Chad Grover and wife Danielle and Charles Grover and wife Christina; 11 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Joan A. Seese in 2006; and two sisters, Mary Goida and Anna Evetushick.
Services will be held on Monday, December 9, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 9:00AM followed by a prayer service at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to The Church of St. Luke, 818 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019