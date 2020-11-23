Joyce Ann Pugh04/06/1934 - 11/18/2020Joyce Ann Pugh, 86, of Stroudsburg, died Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospice House - Pocono in East Stroudsburg.Born on April 6, 1934 in Carbondale, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Pearl (Carpenter) Spencer and lived in Monroe County since 1953.In earlier years she worked at Ronson in Delaware Water Gap and Bear Automotive in Bangor; and then later was a custodian at Stroudsburg High School from where she retired.Joyce was a member of Stroudsburg United Methodist Church, Local #2074 IBEW, Fraternal Order of Eagles #1106 Auxiliary, and VFW Auxiliary.Surviving are two daughters, Darlene Frasier and husband Darryl of Brodheadsville, and Phyllis Dixon and husband David of Scranton; three grandchildren; Matthew Edward Frasier and wife Laura, Marcia Hicks and husband Jeff and Tami Snyder; two great grandchildren, Kirsten Frasier and Mark McEwen; a brother, Charles"Chuck" Spencer of Stroudsburg; a brother in law, James Rehm of East Stroudsburg; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Pugh and sisters, Catherine Hull, Rebecca Bush, and Lois Rehm.Private burial took place at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360