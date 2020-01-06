|
Joyce C. (Detzi) Clauson
12/21/1948 - 1/3/2020
Joyce C. (Detzi) Clauson, 71, of Pen Argyl, passed away, Friday, January 3, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Manor, Stroudsburg. She was the wife of Thomas L. Clauson, they celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary, October 16, 2019.
Born in Easton, December 21, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Parry and Yolanda (Tarsi) Detzi.
Prior to retiring in 1996, she was employed as an administrative assistant BJ Toy, prior to that she was employed by Protecto Plastic.
She was a 1966 graduate of Pius X High School and a 1968 graduate of Churchman Business College.
She was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish, Pen Argyl.
In addition to her husband Thomas, she is survived by a son, Jeffrey C. Clauson and his wife Colleen of Saylorsburg, two grandchildren, Alyssa and Joshua Clauson, a sister, Patricia M. Capozzolo and her husband Joseph M. of Bangor, and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald P. Detzi.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 11 AM at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 300 W. Babbitt Avenue, Pen Argyl. There will be a visitation beginning at 10 AM until 10:45 AM at the church. Interment will be in St. Elizabeth's Cemetery, Pen Argyl. The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, www.ruggierofuneralhome.com, Pen Argyl is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to the , , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 18106
Ruggiero Funeral Home
Pen Argyl
ruggierofuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020