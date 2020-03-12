|
|
Joyce M. Testa
07/25/1934 - 03/11/2020
Joyce M. Testa, age 85 of Jackson Twp., Stroudsburg passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Manor in Stroudsburg.
Joyce was the loving wife of Salvatore Testa. They celebrated their 61st Wedding Anniversary on November 8, 2019.
She was born in Orange, NJ on July 25, 1934, daughter of the late Samuel and Helen (Stephens) Kerr.
Joyce had worked as a Sales Associate for the former Sears and Roebuck in Stroudsburg for over 18 years.
She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.
We have been blessed with the presence of Joyce in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her husband: Salvatore; her children: Susanne Testa and spouse Sue Quinn of Whitehouse Station, NJ; Lisa Fried and her husband Tracy of Newton, NJ and David Testa and his wife Amy of Fredon, NJ. She was the loving grandmother to her five grandchildren: Joseph Volpe and fiancée Shari; Jonathan Volpe; Jeffrey Testa and wife Jennifer; Ashley Washer and her husband Richard and David Testa and five great grandchildren Skylar Boyle, Gia Volpe, Franko Testa; Lane and Lyle Washer.
She is also survived by two brothers: Nelson Kerr and his wife Patricia of Manahawkin. NJ and Raymond Kerr of West Orange, NJ and several nieces & nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by a sister: Sylvia Longo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am, Monday, March 16, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.
Joyce will be laid to rest at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 4-7 pm, Sunday, March 15th with vigil prayers at 6:30 pm. Additional viewing will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 from 9:00 until 10:00 am at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Joyce M. Testa to: Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, P.O. Box 38, Brodheadsville, PA 18322.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020