Joyce Mae Keiper5/20/1933 - 7/4/2020Joyce Mae Keiper, 87, of Pocono Township, died peacefully at home on Saturday evening, July 4, 2020, of natural causes.Born on May 20, 1933 in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late William and Grace (James) Woodyatt and a lifetime resident of Monroe County.Joyce received her GED; and worked at Ronson and then later at General Electric in East Stroudsburg from where she retired.She was a member of the East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church.Joyce enjoyed sports reading and country music.Everybody that met her loved her and she especially loved everybody the same. Joyce never complained about anything and she just rolled with the punches. She was the strongest women, cream of the crop, top notch mom!!Joyce is survived by her three children; Judy Cherepko and husband James with whom she resided in Pocono Township, Bonnie Miller of Swiftwater and Butch Keiper and wife Mindy of Tennessee; two sisters, Mary Miller and husband Richard of Stroudsburg, and Donna Fish of East Stroudsburg; seven grandchild; eight great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.Services will be held on Friday, July 10, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM with Rev. Scott Kuhnle officiating. Private cremation will follow. Due to current COVID health concerns, friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.Everyone attending is asked to please bring a flower in honor of Joyce.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg