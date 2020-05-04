|
Joyce Marie Widdoss
09/17/1937 - 05/03/2020
Joyce Marie (Edsell) Widdoss, of Stroud Township, became an angel on Sunday morning, May 3, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Manor, where she was a residence since August. She was the widow of Robert R. Widdoss, Sr. to whom she was married since December 26, 1958.
Born September 17, 1937 in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Rolland Edsell Sr. and the late Virginia (Hauser) Edsell Boushell.
Her childhood was spent in Newark, NJ, and at the age of 16 she worked for Woolworth's Department Store. She returned to Monroe County at the age of 18. Joyce worked at Ronson Corp. and The Glenwood Hotel in Delaware Water Gap; and her last and most favorite job was at McDonald's in Stroudsburg. She was also a proud licensed cosmetologist, something she accomplished in her 50's.
Joyce loved Jesus and was a member of The Salvation Army. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1106.
She loved all little kids, enjoyed playing BINGO with her friends, and was kind and generous beyond her means.
Surviving are a son, Robert R. Widdoss, Jr.; two grandchildren, Crystal and Todd Jr.; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Bonnie Morello and husband Joe; a brother Rolland Edsall; many cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws; and her dear friends and neighbors, Katherine, Allen and Alex. She was preceded in death by her son, Todd Widdoss, Sr. and her brother, Gerald Edsell.
Due to current social distancing orders, there will be no public services. Private burial will take place at Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg.
Published in Pocono Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020