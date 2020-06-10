Juan Pietri Jr.10/09/1949 - 06/08/2020Juan Pietri Jr., age 70 of Saylorsburg, PA passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home. Juan was the loving husband of Isabel (Rivera) Pietri for 41 years.He was born in New York City, NY on October 9, 1949 the son of the late Juan Pietri Sr. and Carlina (Perez) Pietri.Juan had worked as a Forensic Investigator and was the Captain of the Health Affairs Unit of the New York City Department of Correction. He retired after 21 years of service.He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert, PA. He was also a member of the Corrections Captain's Association in New York City, NY.We have been blessed by the presence of Juan in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Isabel (Rivera) Pietri of Saylorsburg; his son: Juan Pietri III and his wife Meghan of Walton on Thames, United Kingdom.Juan is also survived by two sisters: Sonia Capifali and her husband Vincent of Bronx, NY and Noreen Forster and her husband Klaus of Essen, Germany.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 pm, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.Viewing will be held from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Gower Funeral home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA.Juan will be interred at the Gilbert Cemetery in Gilbert, PA.Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.Route 209, Gilbert