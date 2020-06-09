Juan Vazquez
Juan Vazquez
6/7/2020
Juan Vazquez, 79, of Stroudsburg passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Pocono. He was the widower of Teodore Perez. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, he was the son of Petra Colon.
Juan worked in construction for most of his life. He lived in Bronx, NY for most of his life and has lived in Stroudsburg for the past 16 years. Juan was of the Catholic faith.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
