Juandine Kirstein
05/30/2020
Juandine R. Kirstein, 77, loving wife of fifty-six years to Carl Kirstein, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Born in Corpus Christi, TX, she was the daughter of the late George and Juandine Bush.
Juandine was an avid gardener and enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Sowden; son, Kevin Kirstein; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three brothers; and numerous sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Mary Bush.
A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.