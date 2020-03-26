|
Judith Ann Miller
05/31/1947 - 03/24/2020
Judith Ann Miller, 72, of Stroudsburg, died suddenly Tuesday afternoon, March 24, 2020, at home. She was the wife of William H. Miller with whom she shared 51 years of marriage.
Born on May 31, 1947 in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Eleanor (Savino) Baustien.
She lived in Monroe County for most of her life and was a 1965 graduate of Stroudsburg High School.
Judy was office manager for Dr. Sherwood Samet, MD and Laurie Samet, physical therapist for many years; and most recently worked at Momento's Restaurant in Stroudsburg.
In addition to her husband, surviving are two daughters, Kimberly Yarnall and husband Robert and Pamela Possinger and husband Richard all of Stroudsburg; seven grandchildren, Megan, Ashley, Hanna, Sara, Dillon, Brandon and Alexandra; a great grandson, Jameson; a brother, Bruce Baustien of Snydersville; a sister, Susan Berry and husband Bruce of Buck Hill Falls; a sister in law, Nancy Miller of Stroudsburg; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by a brother in law, Robert Miller.
Due to the current health concerns, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to at
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020