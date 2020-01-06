|
|
Judith "Judi" Brower
11/1/1959 - 1/3/2020
Judith "Judi" Brower, 60, of Middle Smithfield Township, passed away peacefully at home, Friday, January 3, 2020. Born on November 1, 1959 in Mt. Vernon, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Jean (Douglas) McGillicuddy.
Judi graduated from Newburg Free Academy in 1977, and went to attend the University of Miami. She began her professional career in Manhattan, NY working in the World Financial Center. She then worked at Cambridge Housing Authority and PictureTel while her husband attended seminary in Massachusetts. Later, she was a Health Unit Coordinator at Craven County Hospital, New Bern, NC for 4 years, and at Pocono Medical Center for 17 years. She also worked part-time at Shawnee Mountain Ski Resort. Judi loved reading and spending time at the beach; but her first love was her family. She was a devoted mother to her 3 children, a wonderful wife to her husband of 30 years, and a fantastic Meme to her 2 precious granddaughters.
Judi leaves behind her loving husband, Rev. Jeffrey Brower, and three children: Zack Brower of Boston, MA, Carly and son-in-law Ethan Richardson of East Stroudsburg, and Janet "Maggie" Brower of Pottersville, NY; and 2 grandchildren: Riley Jean Richardson and Alara Gloria Richardson, both of East Stroudsburg, PA; her brother William McGillicuddy of Middletown, NY, and many other family members.
A memorial service in Judi's honor will be held Saturday, January, 11, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Middle Smithfield Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5205 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg, PA with Pastor Ben Willis officiating. A time of fellowship will immediately follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations made in Judi's honor to the Deacons of MSEPC. Thank You.
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020