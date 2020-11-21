Judith Rebagliati11/14/2020Loving wife and mother Judith Rebagliati, 78, died peacefully at Village Hospital in Florida, on Saturday, November 14,2020.Born in Staten Island, N.Y., Judith graduated from Curtis High School and moved to Pennsylvania with husband and children.She had resided in East Stroudsburg, PA with her family, for 40 years.Judith worked as an administrator for three family stores. She loved traveling and cooking for family gatherings. Gardening was her relaxation and delight.Judith will be waked at Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home at 401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg. Viewing will be on Tuesday, November 24th between 4 and 8pm.She will be interred at Laurelwood Cemetery, Stroudsburg on Wednesday, November 25th at 11:00am.She is survived by her husband, Charles; son John; daughters, Carlene Mirims, and Lisa Rebagliati, also a brother, Bradley Moerlines. Judith had four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home