Judson R. Horne
6/11/1955 - 5/28/2020
Judson R. Horne, 64, of Jackson Township, passed away Thursday morning, May 28, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem. He was the husband of Diane (Beecher) Horne with whom he shared 38 years of marriage.
Born June 11, 1955 in New Brunswick, NJ, he was a son of the late Robert and Joan (LaTerre) Horne. He has lived in Monroe County since 2008 having previously resided in East Brunswick, NJ, Old Bridge, NJ, East Windsor, NJ, Cinnaminson, NJ, Boiling Springs, PA and Olive Branch, MS.
Judson worked for Johnson & Johnson as a warehouse distribution manager for 46 years.
He was very active with the Boy Scouts of America; achieving the Order of the Arrow and serving as Junior Leader Trainer, Committee Chair and Assistant Scoutmaster.
Judson enjoyed fishing, hunting, scouting, camping and car racing.
He was a member of the Fur, Feather and Fin hunting club and was a volunteer firefighter with the Brookview Volunteer Fire Department in East Brunswick, NJ.
In addition to his wife, surviving are two sons, Jeffrey Horne and wife Ashlee of Ridgely, MD and Kyle Horne and wife Kerri of Olive Branch, MS; five grandchildren, Liam and Jaxson Horne of Ridgely, MD and Ethan, Blake and Tatum Horne of Olive Branch, MS; three siblings, John Horne of North Brunswick, NJ, Maryanne Correia and husband Tyler of Craig, CO and Andrew Horne of North Brunswick, NJ; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Robert Horne.
Cremation was private and memorial services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
6/11/1955 - 5/28/2020
Judson R. Horne, 64, of Jackson Township, passed away Thursday morning, May 28, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem. He was the husband of Diane (Beecher) Horne with whom he shared 38 years of marriage.
Born June 11, 1955 in New Brunswick, NJ, he was a son of the late Robert and Joan (LaTerre) Horne. He has lived in Monroe County since 2008 having previously resided in East Brunswick, NJ, Old Bridge, NJ, East Windsor, NJ, Cinnaminson, NJ, Boiling Springs, PA and Olive Branch, MS.
Judson worked for Johnson & Johnson as a warehouse distribution manager for 46 years.
He was very active with the Boy Scouts of America; achieving the Order of the Arrow and serving as Junior Leader Trainer, Committee Chair and Assistant Scoutmaster.
Judson enjoyed fishing, hunting, scouting, camping and car racing.
He was a member of the Fur, Feather and Fin hunting club and was a volunteer firefighter with the Brookview Volunteer Fire Department in East Brunswick, NJ.
In addition to his wife, surviving are two sons, Jeffrey Horne and wife Ashlee of Ridgely, MD and Kyle Horne and wife Kerri of Olive Branch, MS; five grandchildren, Liam and Jaxson Horne of Ridgely, MD and Ethan, Blake and Tatum Horne of Olive Branch, MS; three siblings, John Horne of North Brunswick, NJ, Maryanne Correia and husband Tyler of Craig, CO and Andrew Horne of North Brunswick, NJ; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Robert Horne.
Cremation was private and memorial services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.