Judy Ann Keiper07/30/2020Judy Ann Keiper, 76, of Saylorsburg, passed away on Thursday, July 30 in Pleasant Valley Manor, Snydersville.She was the wife of Clyde C. Keiper Sr. They had observed their 31st wedding anniversary in November.Born in Saylorsburg, she was a daughter of the late Sterling and Mildred (Van Buskirk) Buskirk. She was a graduate of Pleasant Valley High School.Judy had worked at Alumatec in Stroudsburg for ten years before retiring and previously she had worked at various area garment mills for thirty five years.Judy liked to do crafts. She used to collect Scottie dogs and she also made crafts for Christmas presents and Thanksgiving.In addition to her husband, she is survived by two step-daughters, Judy Cherepko of Tannersville and Bonnie Keiper of Swiftwater; a step-son, Clyde C. Keiper Jr. in Tennessee; seven step-grandchildren and nine step great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Buskirk.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 6 at 11:00 AM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, with Rev. David Felker officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Eaton Cemetery, Saylorsburg. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.The family requests that people bring a flower in Judy's honor.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville