Judy C. Kuhenbeaker
05/30/2020
Judy C. Kuhenbeaker, 56, of Tannersville, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at home.
Born in East Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of Clarence J. Kuhenbeaker of West Virginia, and the late Lee (Wilson) Kuhenbeaker.
In her spare time, Judy enjoyed crocheting and playing with her dogs, but most of all she loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her children: Cody Geddings of Tannersville; and Carissa Scripp of East Stroudsburg; brother, John Kuhenbeaker and his wife, Gale of Dallas, Georgia; dear friend, Perry Surma of Effort; ex-husband and friend, Gary Alt; and beloved grandchildren: Zane and Kai Ortiz.
There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 18 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. A memorial service will begin at noon at the funeral home.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home Crematory
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 10 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
