Judy Mae Reaser
1954 - 2020
Judy Mae Reaser
01/24/1954 - 12/02/2020
Judy Mae Reaser, 66, of Stroudsburg, passed away on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital- Pocono.
Born January 24, 1954 in East Stroudsburg, the daughter of the late William J. Reaser Sr. and Henrietta (Biggs) Reaser. She was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
She was a graduate of Stroudsburg High School and attended East Stroudsburg University.
Judy worked as a Pharmaceutical Technician at the Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono for over 30 years and was loved by many at the hospital with her infectious, kind and caring personality. She was a devoted friend to her co workers and would work many holidays so that they could spend time with their families.
She was also active with the Service Employees International Union.
Judy is survived by her Brother, Attny William J Reaser and his wife Liz; her nephew Matthew Reaser and his wife Crystal; her niece Megan Reaser Coyne; great niece, nephews and a host of friends.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home 401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Monroe County Hospice House, 412 East Brown Street, East Stroudsburg PA 18301
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg

Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral and Cremation Services - Stroudsburg
401 N Fifth Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-2999
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
December 3, 2020
I always loved when Judy was on the floors when I was rounding at Pocono Medical Center. She was so much fun.
Peter Casale
Friend
December 3, 2020
It is sad to hear of Judy’s passing . We worked together for many years at PMC. She was always smiling and chatty. A fun person for sure. My condolences to all who knew and loved her. Rest In Peace Judy.
Peggy Ann Rising
Coworker
