Julia E. Vurlumis
03/18/1936 - 03/30/2020
Julia E. Vurlumis, 84, of Pocono Lake, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. She was the wife of George Vurlumis with whom she shared sixty years of marriage.
Born on March 18, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of the late Chris and Bertha(Argyropoulos) Ectoras and lived in Monroe County since 1999.
She was a member of the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Stroudsburg.
In addition to her husband, surviving are a son, Anthony Vurlumis and wife Zoe of Freehold, NJ; a brother, Louis Ectoras and wife Evelyn of Long Island, NY; a sister, Catherine Handrinos of New Port Richey, FL and many nieces and nephews.
Due to current health concerns, services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the church.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020