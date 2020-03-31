Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Julia E. Vurlumis


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia E. Vurlumis Obituary
Julia E. Vurlumis
03/18/1936 - 03/30/2020
Julia E. Vurlumis, 84, of Pocono Lake, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. She was the wife of George Vurlumis with whom she shared sixty years of marriage.
Born on March 18, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of the late Chris and Bertha(Argyropoulos) Ectoras and lived in Monroe County since 1999.
She was a member of the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Stroudsburg.
In addition to her husband, surviving are a son, Anthony Vurlumis and wife Zoe of Freehold, NJ; a brother, Louis Ectoras and wife Evelyn of Long Island, NY; a sister, Catherine Handrinos of New Port Richey, FL and many nieces and nephews.
Due to current health concerns, services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the church.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -