June A. Van Why
06/07/1930 - 11/15/2019
June A. Van Why, 89, of Middle Smithfield Township, died Friday, November 15, 2019 at home. She was the widow of George N. Van Why who died March 1, 2018.
Born on June 7, 1930 in Stroudsburg, she was one of nine children to the late Nicholas and Caroline (Lutz) Vester and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County. She worked at Penn Hills, Fernwood and Weis Market.
Surviving are three children, Franklin Van Why, Sr. and wife Lorraine of Henryville, Ricky Van Why and companion Donna Rosario of Canadensis and Cheryl Getz and husband Thomas of Marshalls Creek; seven grandchildren, Franklin George Van Why, Jr. and wife Linda, Matthew Van Why, Devon Van Why, Andrew Getz, Gregory Getz, Amanda Van Why and Ricky Van Why Jr., nine great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by eight siblings, Joseph Vester, Edwin Vester, Mable Kassner, May DeVore, Lillian Sabrinski, Anna Smith, Elizabeth "Tony" Stettler and Josephine Hilgert.
Services will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 9:00am followed by the funeral service at 11:00am with Rev. Edmund Freeborn officiating. Private cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or ,2158 West Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019