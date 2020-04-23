|
June Ada Andrew
03/04/1931 - 04/22/2020
June Ada (Schleicher) Andrew, 89, of Stroudsburg died on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at Gluco Lodge, Hamilton Township.
Born March 4, 1931 in Nazareth, She was the 13th of 18 children born to the late Asher and Orpha (Davidson) Schleicher. June married the love her life Albert Roy Andrew in 1955 and spent the rest of her life loving and caring for him and their family, Al died May 8, 2019.
June began working at a young age to help support her large family following her father's death when she was just 14. She worked for Kramer Textiles, Binney and Smith, A.B. Wyckoff and J.C. Penney, retiring in 1993.
June was best known for her love of and commitment to her family. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church for many years, often baking and cooking for church functions. June and Al enjoyed many trips together in their camper, and spent several winters in Florida. June also enjoyed camping trips with her children and grandchildren. In her later years, she loved cook-outs and game nights with friends.
June is survived by her children: Kathleen Andrew , Lora Hartman and husband Robert: Michael Andrew and friend Sandra Lahey: Kenneth Andrew and wife Christine (Frailey).
He grandchildren Jason Abbott. Kara Hartman Wiley, Kyle Hartman, Jillian Andrew Laychock, Michael Andrew Jr, and Jessica Andrew; 7 great grandchildren.
She is also survived by 4 sisters and several nieces and nephews. June was preceded in death 13 of her siblings.
Du to the Covie-19 Pandemic, private graveside services will be held on Saturday April 25, 2020 at the Laurelwood Cemetery, Stroudsburg with Pastor Zimran Khan officiating
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith UMC 1160 Clause Drive, Stroudsburg PA 18360
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 N 5th St, Stroudsburg
bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020