June G. Matusewicz
10/15/2020
June G. Matusewicz, 87, a resident of Grace Park in Stroudsburg, died Thursday morning, October 15, 2020 while under hospice care. She was the widow of John F. Matusewicz who died November 20, 2005.
Born on July 4, 1933 in Staten Island, NY, she was a daughter of the late Emil and Henrietta (Brindley) Keller.
June was an avid lover of music, art and animals; and she spent part of her life painting and playing the piano. She listened to music every night, ranging from classical to country; loved spending weekends at the casino; and spent most of her time with her family. Her dog, Dante, is her pride and joy and she grasped every opportunity she could helping animals including donating to many shelters, such as AWSOM and ASPCA. She loved her family more than anything and would do anything to make them happy. June lit up the room every time she walked in and she will always be remembered that way.
She is survived by three daughters, Allison Salvadeo and husband Richard of East Stroudsburg, Melissa Romano of Chandler, AZ and Christine Carelli and husband Joseph of Matawan, NJ; grandchildren, Alicia Salvadeo, Danielle Porreca, Lauren Haskell, Missy Salvadeo, Alex Valenti, Joseph Valenti, Charles Romano, Anthony Romano, Olivia Romano, Delaney Romano, John Carelli, June Aine Carelli and Brighid Carelli; a great grandson, Jameson Haskell; a brother, Raymond Keller of Staten Island, NY; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Keller.
A private viewing and service will take place at the convenience of the family at the William H. Clark Funeral Home. Cremation will follow with burial at a later date in St. Peter's Cemetery, Staten Island, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to A.W.S.O.M.(Animal Welfare Society of Monroe), P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
