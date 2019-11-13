|
|
June H. Cestone
11/11/2019
June H. Cestone of Bushkill, PA passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019, she was 72 years old. She was the loving wife of Victor R. Cestone, they were married for 48 years. Born June Alyce Haroldson, she was the daughter of her late parents Irma (Fischer) and Carl G. Haroldson of Morristown, New Jersey. She grew up in Morristown, enjoyed carefree summers down the shore in Breton Woods, and spoke fondly of her European travels as a young girl. She attended Morristown High School and Vermont College.
She and her family moved from Morristown to Bushkill, PA in 1986 where she found her passion for gardening and antiquing. As a talented baker and cook, she spent many hours replicating traditional Scandinavian and Italian family recipes to perfection. June became a Realtor in 2002 and was very active in the Pocono Mountains Association of REALTORS® as a director, committee chair and served on several other committees. She was also voted 'REALTOR® of The Year' in 2009. She was affiliated with Barbara G. Samet Realty for the majority of her career and more recently Park Avenue Realtors and Smart Way America Realty.
June had a passion for life, family and friends that was unmatched in sincerity and a love of giving. Being welcomed to June's home was always a treat to be cherished and eagerly anticipated. Holidays were especially wonderful with thoughtfully detailed adornments, jovial atmosphere, abundant laughter and, as previously mentioned, food that would leave visitors talking for weeks. Friends and family will greatly miss these good times and the woman who so graciously and joyfully provided them.
June is survived by her husband Victor; her daughter Jessica Cestone Millard of Wallingford, Pa, her son-in-law Jason R. Millard, and her granddaughter Carlie; her daughter Amy V. Cestone of Media, PA; as well as her nieces and nephews and extended family. June was deeply proud of her daughters and especially loved spending time with her granddaughter Carlie. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 12pm with a service to immediately follow being officiated by the Rev. David P. Felker at Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, 27 Washington Street, East Stroudsburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Wistar Institute, 3601 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104, www.wistar.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA. Online condolences may be made to lantermanallenfh.com
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc.
27 Washington Street, East Stroudsburg
lantermanallenfh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019