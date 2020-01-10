Home

June H. Katz

June H. Katz Obituary
June H. Katz
1/2/2020
June H. Katz, 90, of Key Largo, Florida passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Alexandria Manor, Bath, PA. She was the loving wife of the late Edward A. Katz.
Born June 8, 1929 in Paradise Twp, PA she was a resident of Monroe County, PA and Monroe County, FL for most of her life.
June worked in her father's general contracting business for many years and until retirement in her husband and son's family business R J Groner Co. Ed and June had a passion for traveling and golf which took them all over the world. They were members of Shawnee Country Club and the Ocean Reef Club where she won many tournaments and awards. June was a community volunteer for many local organizations and non-profits, as well as a member of the Rotary Club of the Stroudsburgs.
June is survived by children Michael Katz and his fiance Denise Cebular of Stroudsburg, PA, Ellen Katz of New York City and a sister Nancy Hopkins and her husband Bill
Hopkins of Buck Hill Falls, PA, two grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Harold and Hilda Heydt she was preceded in death by three sisters, Geraldine Cramer, Demis Heydt, and Carolyn Pohl.
Private family burial services were held at Laurelwood Cemetery, by Clarks Funeral Home, Stroudsburg, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -