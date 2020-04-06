Home

Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Justin Pinkney-Terry

Justin Pinkney-Terry Obituary
Justin Pinkney-Terry
4/1/2020
Justin Pinkney-Terry, 19, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Wednesday April 1, 2020. Born in Jamaica Queens, New York he was he son of Danita Pinkney of Putnam, New York and the late Corey Terry.
Justin was presently a senior at the Stroudsburg High School. He was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his mother he is survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
