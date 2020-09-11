Justin T. Lockhart9/8/2020Justin T. Lockhart 32 of Stroudsburg, Passed away on Tuesday Sept.8, 2020. Born in Waco, Texas he was the son of Sheila Miles of Stroudsburg, Pa. and the late Steven Lockhart. He was residing in the Stroudsburg area for the past 4 years and prior to that he lived in the Dover, N.J. and Texas areas. He worked as a service station attendant and was of the Lutheran faith.In addition to his mother Sheila he is survived by 4 brothers: Samuel Lockhart of Mexia, TX. , Brandon Lockhart of Fredericksburg, VA. , Connor DeTamble of Ames, Iowa and Evan DeTamble of Urbana, IL. and a sister Eliana Rodriquez of Fredericksburg, VA and his maternal grandmother Patricia Carrier.Private cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg