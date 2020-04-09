Home

Kankanady H. Sehra

Kankanady H. Sehra Obituary
Kankanady H. Sehra
4/8/2020
Kankanady H. Sehra, 94, of Saylorsburg, Pa. passed away on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at the Aristacare at Delaire in Linden, New Jersey. She was born in Mangalore-Karnatara, India. She was residing in the Saylorsburg area for the past several years. Kankanady was a medical doctor having worked in India, Missouri and Kentucky.
She was of the Hindu religion and was a member of the Arsha Vidya Pitham in Saylorsburg, Pa.
Kankanady is survived by her guardian Suddhatma Chaitanya of Saylorsburg, Pa., and many other church friends.
Private Hindu services will be conducted by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. with cremation to follow.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
