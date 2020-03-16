|
|
Karen Ann Zwally
03/14/2020
Karen Ann Zwally, 72, of Tobyhanna, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospice House in East Stroudsburg. She was the loving wife of John Zwally with whom she shared 51 years of marriage.
Born in Queens, New York, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Dorothy (Fehrenbach) Schwint.
During her working career, Karen was a Key Punch Operator for TWA Airlines. She was active with the Glendale Volunteer Ambulance Corps and served as a dispatcher. Karen was also a member of the Women's Auxiliary at the VFW Post 509 in Tobyhanna.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, John A. Zwally of Bethlehem Township; daughter, Lynn Ann Zwally of Tobyhanna; and brother, Robert Schwint and his wife, Charlene of Worcester, Massachusetts.
There will be a viewing from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 20 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Pastor Peter Kennedy will conduct a service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Karen, may be made to a .
Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020