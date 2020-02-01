|
Karen L. Lynch
07/16/1941 - 01/28/2020
Karen L. Lynch, 78, of East Stroudsburg, passed away early Tuesday morning, January 28, 2020, at the Lehigh Valley Hospice House, East Stroudsburg.
Karen was born July 16, 1941, in Monroe, Mich., and was a daughter of the late James C. and Juanita (Jenkins) Estep. She graduated from Monroe High School, Monroe, Mich., and was employed by Laird Technologies, and in the restaurant industry until she retired.
She enjoyed reading and doing cross-stitch.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her sister, Patricia Shanteau.
Karen is survived by her son, Dale Fetterly of East Stroudsburg, her daughter, Lori McDermith and her husband, Monty, of Cedaredge, Colo.; her sister, Joyce Mathus and her husband, Robert, of Monroe, Mich.; four grandchildren, Amanda and Ryan Morosinni of Cedaredge, Colo., and Paige and Robert Fetterly of East Stroudsburg; and many nieces and nephews.
As per Karen's wishes, private cremation will be held at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be made at the funeral home's Web site listed below.
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.
35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, Pa. 18344
yanacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020