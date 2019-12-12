|
|
Karen Leah Grabinsky
08/26/1969 - 12/09/2019
Karen Leah Grabinsky, age 50 of Stroudsburg passed away as a result of an automobile accident in Scotrun on December 9, 2019. Karen was born in Somerville, NJ on August 26, 1969, daughter of Russell Grabinsky of Effort and the late Joan Helen (Ferry) Grabinsky. She was a member of the Cornerstone Community Church in Kunkletown. She had worked as a Child Care Aid at Cornerstone Community Church in Kunkletown for the past four years.
We have been blessed with the presence of Karen in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her father: Russell Grabinsky of Effort; her sisters: Nancy Grabinsky and her fiancé Rolland Reinert of Walnutport and Joan Adams and her fiancé Candice Lowe of Effort. She was the loving aunt to her nieces Christina, Abigayl and Madelyn and her nephew: Michael and her great nieces and nephews: Tarik, Jaydynn, Peyteene & Garbriel. She is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held 2 pm, Sunday, December 15th at Cornerstone Community Church in Kunkletown with Pastor Stuart Scmaciasz officiating. Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Sunday, December 15th from 1 pm until time of service at the church. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019