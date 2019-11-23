|
|
Karen Natalie Boyle
11/23/1964 - 11/20/2019
At sunrise on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Karen Natalie Boyle of Snydersville forged a new trail. Born November 23, 1964, she was the daughter of Francis and Natalie Boyle of Phoenixville, Pa.
She was raised in Audubon, Pa., and spent her life in the Stroudsburg area after graduating from East Stroudsburg University.
Karen worked for the National Park Service as a seasonal park ranger and lifeguard, and at the Monroe County Recreation and Parks Commission as a WSI/Lifeguard Training Instructor. Her passion was her life's work, connecting thousands of children and young adults with nature at the Monroe County Conservation District/Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center for 30 years. ("I can't believe I get paid to do this.") Karen received the 2016 ESU Outstanding Alumni award from the Recreation Services Management Department.
Karen's enthusiasm was contagious, whether for environmental education, maple sugaring, camping at the beach, snowshoeing in the Adirondacks, sneaking up on Pocono wildlife, or training dogs. She was a joyful, positive presence who never met a stranger, and guided many through the maze at U of P.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her spouse and the love of her life for 32 years, Leslie Berger of Snydersville; sister, Kelly and Douglas Kenwood, of Collegeville, Pa., brother, Michael Boyle of Philadelphia; nephews, Sean and Matthew Kenwood of Collegeville; nieces, Sarah Natalie Kenwood of Collegeville, Kelly Musket of Shillington, Pa., and Corinne Ramunni (Vince) of Allentown; great-niece, Marlee Musket of Shillington; and great-nephew, Nicolo Ramunni of Allentown; her beloved dog, Sage Elizabeth; and her cherished family of friends. Karen was preceded in death by her sister, Catherine Boyle.
To honor Karen, please come together for a Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at Trout Lake Retreat and Conference Center, 1100 Twin Lake Road, Stroudsburg (Reeders), PA 18360. Casual dress is requested, as if you were going on a hike with Karen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kettle Creek Environmental Fund, 8050 Running Valley Road, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
