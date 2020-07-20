1/
Kathleen A. Reiner
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen A. Reiner
11/16/1951 - 07/20/20
Kathleen A. Reiner, age 68 of Albrightsville, PA passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home. Kathleen was the loving wife of Philip Reiner IV. They celebrated their 47th Wedding Anniversary on October 21, 2019.
Kathleen was born in Paterson, NJ on November 16, 1951, daughter of the late Martin and Margaret (Trumbour) Greer. She had worked as a Spanish Teacher at the Lakeland Regional High School in Wanaque, NJ for 25 years until retiring in 2009.
Kathleen was a member of the New Jersey Education Association, the Passaic County Teachers Association and the National Education Association.
She was of the catholic faith and attended Our Lady Queen of Peace in Gilbert.
We have been blessed with the presence of Kathleen in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband: Philip; her children: Philip Reiner V and his wife Debra of Wantage, NJ; Kimberly Truelove and her husband Jeremiah of Blakeslee, PA and Laura Brady and her husband Joe of New Tripoli, PA.
She was the loving grandmother to her seven grandchildren: Seth, Connor, Luke Ryan, Nathaniel, Addison and Elysia.
Kathleen was preceded in death by a brother: Martin Greer Jr. and a sister: Deborah VanDruten.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 am Thursday, July 23 at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Gilbert, PA.
Interment will follow at Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg, PA. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22nd from 6-8 pm with vigil prayers at 7:30 pm at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Rt. 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
1426 Route 209
Gilbert, PA 18331
(610) 681-4848
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved