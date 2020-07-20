Kathleen A. Reiner11/16/1951 - 07/20/20Kathleen A. Reiner, age 68 of Albrightsville, PA passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home. Kathleen was the loving wife of Philip Reiner IV. They celebrated their 47th Wedding Anniversary on October 21, 2019.Kathleen was born in Paterson, NJ on November 16, 1951, daughter of the late Martin and Margaret (Trumbour) Greer. She had worked as a Spanish Teacher at the Lakeland Regional High School in Wanaque, NJ for 25 years until retiring in 2009.Kathleen was a member of the New Jersey Education Association, the Passaic County Teachers Association and the National Education Association.She was of the catholic faith and attended Our Lady Queen of Peace in Gilbert.We have been blessed with the presence of Kathleen in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband: Philip; her children: Philip Reiner V and his wife Debra of Wantage, NJ; Kimberly Truelove and her husband Jeremiah of Blakeslee, PA and Laura Brady and her husband Joe of New Tripoli, PA.She was the loving grandmother to her seven grandchildren: Seth, Connor, Luke Ryan, Nathaniel, Addison and Elysia.Kathleen was preceded in death by a brother: Martin Greer Jr. and a sister: Deborah VanDruten.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 am Thursday, July 23 at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Gilbert, PA.Interment will follow at Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg, PA. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22nd from 6-8 pm with vigil prayers at 7:30 pm at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA.Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Rt. 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.Route 209, Gilbert