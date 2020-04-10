|
Kathleen J. Phillips
4/10/2020
Kathleen J. Phillips, 91, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Friday April 10, 2020 in the Pleasant Valley Manor Nursing Home Stroudsburg, Pa. She was the wife of Raymond J. Phillips. Born in Poughkeepsie, New York she was the daughter of John and Minnie (Halstead) Whitney.
Kathleen was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 6 years and prior to that she was a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie, N.Y. She was of the catholic faith.
She is survived by a son John A, Phillips and his wife Damaris of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. and a daughter Renee Walton and her husband Lawrence of the Villages, Florida and a great granddaughter Michelle Walton.
Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc., 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020