Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Kathleen J. Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen J. Phillips Obituary
Kathleen J. Phillips
4/10/2020
Kathleen J. Phillips, 91, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Friday April 10, 2020 in the Pleasant Valley Manor Nursing Home Stroudsburg, Pa. She was the wife of Raymond J. Phillips. Born in Poughkeepsie, New York she was the daughter of John and Minnie (Halstead) Whitney.
Kathleen was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 6 years and prior to that she was a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie, N.Y. She was of the catholic faith.
She is survived by a son John A, Phillips and his wife Damaris of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. and a daughter Renee Walton and her husband Lawrence of the Villages, Florida and a great granddaughter Michelle Walton.
Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc., 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -