Kathleen K. Stone
10/01/1941 - 02/28/2020
Kathleen K. Stone, 78, of Ross Township died Friday evening, February 28, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. She was the widow of John T. Stone who died December 9, 2013.
Born October 1, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (McIntyre) Schuber, and lived in Monroe County since 1976.
She is survived by three children, John J. Stone of Ross Township, Brian Stone of Fairlawn, N.J., and Karen Stone (partner of the late Shayne Olszyk) of Jackson Township; and a grandchild, Erin Stone of Queens, N.Y. She was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Schuber.
There will be visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, with a service at 7:30 p.m. at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Private cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the , 2158 West Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
