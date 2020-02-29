Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Kathleen K. Stone


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen K. Stone Obituary
Kathleen K. Stone
10/01/1941 - 02/28/2020
Kathleen K. Stone, 78, of Ross Township died Friday evening, February 28, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. She was the widow of John T. Stone who died December 9, 2013.
Born October 1, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (McIntyre) Schuber, and lived in Monroe County since 1976.
She is survived by three children, John J. Stone of Ross Township, Brian Stone of Fairlawn, N.J., and Karen Stone (partner of the late Shayne Olszyk) of Jackson Township; and a grandchild, Erin Stone of Queens, N.Y. She was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Schuber.
There will be visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, with a service at 7:30 p.m. at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Private cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the , 2158 West Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home,
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -