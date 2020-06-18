Kathleen Stevens
06/17/2020
Kathleen Stevens, 90, of Stroudsburg passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was the widow of Frank Stevens who passed away in 2011. Born in Juliustown, PA she was the daughter of the late James and Minerva (Havens) Price.
Kathleen worked as a secretary for most of her life, and was employed in the United States Army during the Korean War, where she met her husband Frank. Kathleen loved to spend time with her family, and was an extremely supportive mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Kathleen is survived by her children; Kathy Stevens and Michael Stevens. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren, along with her sister Dolly Miller.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 3-4pm, with services being held at 4pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
