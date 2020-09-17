Kathleen Wilkins Fellman
11/07/1943 - 9/03/20
Kathleen Fellman of Bedford, NH, passed away peacefully at home not quite 6 months after her husband Jack of 55 years. She is loved and cherished by her 3 children Samantha Fellman Holbert, Jason Fellman and Daphne Fellman Harrington. Her joy for life will live on with their families Joe, Acadia, Sierra, and Oak Holbert of Stroudsburg, Cheryl, Emma and Logan Fellman of Juneau, AK, and Patrick, Braydon and Jordan Harrington of Columbia, MD.
Kathy/Kathie/Kate lived her life as her inner spirit guided her. She grew up as the oldest child of Thaddeus and Evelyn Biggs Wilkins. She and her younger brothers James, Dan and Jeffrey, spent their school years at their house in East Stroudsburg and summers at Woodpecker Lake in Pike County. In her teen years she waitressed at her Grandmother Biggs American Restaurant on Main Street. She grew up knowing Jack but didn't start dating him until junior year when he grew to be taller than her! Kathy graduated from East Stroudsburg HS in 1961 and was voted class chatterbox! She graduated from East Stroudsburg College in 1965 and soon after married Jack.
Kathy loved everything about having a home; decorating it, planting flowers, caring for her pets, and cleaning it! Her life's work was being a nurturing, grounded, guiding wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She began her career as a teacher and continued to use that vocation in everything she did. She was highly motivated to get things done and her personal pursuits varied over the years from sewing, cross stitch and weaving to puzzling, napping, reading and watching her favorite tv programs. She cooked everything from scratch and what started as a job to provide for an active family of 5 became a love of trying recipes for pies, cookies, pizzas, and bread. The King Arthur Flour Bakers Hotline even knew her name!
She traveled with Jack through his career to many states finally settling in their favorite, NH. Once she moved to NH she pursued Reiki training, bought a red Mazda Miata and spent time pursuing her spirituality through reflection and writing. She and Jack loved their entire life together and especially their time in NH where they hiked, kayaked, biked, explored cute shops and travel to Boston to enjoy dinner, live music and art galleries.
The past 2 years were challenging as she cared for Jack in his battle with cancer. She knew he would pass before her and was resigned to figuring out the next step in her life by herself. Since March she walked daily, bought an E-bike and held Zoom cooking classes with her grandchildren. All were shocked when during quarantine she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Not to her surprise, she passed 6 weeks later. She spent her final days accepting the natural process and finding comfort while "just being" with her children and brothers.
The family plans to gather and remember Jack and Kathy sometime this fall but donations can be made to the Boston Symphony Orchestra (www.bso.org
) or New Hampshire Land Trust Coalition (www.nhltc.org
).