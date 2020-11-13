Keith Allan Schwartz
10/11/2020 - 11/13/2020
Keith Allan Schwartz, 88, of East Stroudsburg, passed away early Friday morning, November 13, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. He was the husband of the late Helen Sybilla (Marsh) Schwartz with whom he shared 64 years of marriage at the time of her death on May 9, 2015.
Born on October 11, 1932 at home in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Charles and Hazel (Heater) Schwartz and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
He was a projectionist at local drive-in and movie theaters, and he also worked at Hughes Printing, IMG, Fabricated Components, The Curtain Factory and Trumatic.
Keith enjoyed woodworking, building birdhouses, feeders and wishing wells. He was also a member of the German Society Club.
Surviving are three children; Frederic Schwartz (Barbara) of Saylorsburg and Kristine Lee (Robert) and Becky Hippler (Leonard) both of East Stroudsburg; four grandchildren, Kirk Schwartz (Stacey) of Jim Thorpe, Kevin Schwartz of Eden UT, Tonya Miller (Howard) of Telford and Larry Desko of East Stroudsburg; and four great-grandchildren, Marcus and Sierra Miller and Melina and Madison Schwartz; great great grandson, Chance; many nieces and nephews; and his rescue dog, Lucky. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Davis on October 2, 2017.
The family would like extend a special thank you to the Kindred Home Care and Gluco Lodge staff for everything they did.
A graveside service will begin at noon onTuesday, November 17, at Prospect Cemetery, with Rev. Edward Freeborn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice House, 502 VNA Road, East Stroudsburg, PA18301.
Due to current COVID health restrictions, friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
Arrangements by William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com