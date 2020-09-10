Keith Eric Waller03/14/1964 - 09/09/2020Keith "Fingers" Eric Waller age 56 of Towamensing Twp., Kunkletown passed away with his family at his side on Wednesday, September 9th at his home.Fingers was the husband of the late Karen D. (Houtz) Waller who died on February 11, 2003.He was born in Schenectady, NY on March 14, 1964, the son of the late George B. and Judith R. (Rodin) Waller.Fingers had worked as a truck driver all his life, having worked for Bruce Hawk Water Hauling in Kunkletown, Sicone Trucking in Coplay, Maynard Frantz in Northampton, Yellow Freight in Allentown, Bruce George Excavating in Kunkletown, Northeast Site Contractors in East Stroudsburg, National Freight in Fogelsville and B.L. Green Trucking in Kunkletown.We have been blessed with the presence of Fingers in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his children: Keith Eric Waller Jr. and his fiancé Samantha Thomas of Kunkletown and Misty Ann Christman of Palmerton.He was the loving grandfather to his two grandchildren: Daisy Karen and Darren Paul DuBois both of Palmerton.Fingers is also survived by two sisters: Andrea Waller of Palmerton and Karen Roberts and her husband Mike of Syracuse, NY and a brother: Gregg Waller and his wife Karen of Boyertown and three nieces and one nephews.Funeral Services will be held 11 am, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, GilbertFamily and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Tuesday, September 15th from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home.Keith will be laid to rest next to his loving wife Karen at the Dotter's Corner Cemetery in Kunkletown.Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA is in charge of arrangements.Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.Route 209, Gilbert