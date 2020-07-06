Keith G. Lyon7/5/2020Keith G. Lyon, 81, of Stroudsburg passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was the husband of Theresa (Carney) Lyon with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Born in Charlton Alexandria, Jamaica West Indies, he was the son of Noel and Winnifred Lyon.Keith was a high school graduate from Kingston College and went on to finish a Masters degree in Business. He worked in Wall Street as a clerk, a retired from the Depository Trust Company in 1997.In addition to his wife, Keith is survived by children; Keicia Lyon-Dennis, Erika Lyon-Blackman, and Andrew Lyon, his mother; Winnifred Lyon, grandchildren; Jarrel Lyon, Troy Blackman, Musa Dennis, Paige Blackman, Lord Blackman, Nia Blackman, Dylan Blackman, Amanda Danney, Julian Lyon, and Saniya Lyon, siblings; Noel Lyon and wife Grace Ann, Fraser Lyon and wife Ruth Ann, and Carol Ann Lyon, in-laws; Sonya Brown and Dwight Carney, and many nieces and nephews. Keith is predeceased by his son David Lyon, and siblings; Milton Lyon and Golden Hewitt.Cremation will be private with a memorial held at a later date. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th St, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N 9th St, Stroudsburg