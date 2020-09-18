Keith Necessary
7/27/2020 - 1/27/1956
Keith Necessary, 64, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 after a long illness. Born on January 27, 1956 in Alexandria, VA, he was the son of Anna F. (Stringer) and the late Warren L.C. Necessary.
Keith shared his incredible talents as a drummer, musician, producer, salesman and his love of music as a teacher with many students, family, and friends. He started playing drums at a very young age, and by the time he graduated from Groveton High School in 1974 he was already playing professionally in the greater Washington D.C. area. He resided in Prospect Park, Irvington, and Butler NJ, and for many years in East Stroudsburg PA.
Burial will be private with the family in Virginia.
"We skipped the light fandango….."
