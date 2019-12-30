|
|
Kelly Jean Schuler
11/13/1964 - 12/21/2019
Kelly J. (Thompson) Schuler, age 55, of Clinton, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her bedside on, Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was the loving wife of Michael P. Schuler, of Clinton, MD. They would have celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on February 14, 2020.
She was born in Warner Robins, GA at the Robins Air Force Base hospital, November 13, 1964. She was the daughter of Jean F. Thompson, of East Stroudsburg, PA, and Lowell F. Thompson and step-mother, Linda Thompson, of Horn Lake, MS, and the step-daughter of Oscar L. Lollis, of East Stroudsburg, PA.
She was an exemplary employee for the department of Transportation, in Washington, DC, for 29 years and had many friends there, along with many friends outside of work. In 2018, she suffered a severe heart attack and was unable to continue working. She became ill in October 2019 and was diagnosed with fourth sage Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL).
In her years living in Mt. Pocono, PA, she took dancing lessons from Jean Evers School of Dance. She was a graduate from Pocono Mountain High School in 1982. She worked at several part time jobs when she was in school, including the Pocono Manor.
She is survived by her husband, Michael P. Schuler, Clinton, MD, Jennifer Schuler Smith (daughter), Kayla and Kamia Jones (granddaughters), Winchester, VA, and Michael Schuler Jr., (stepson) of Texas. She has two step-brothers, Scott Lollis, Scotrun, PA and David Lollis, Nazareth, PA and two step-sisters, Sheila Lollis, Marshals Creek, PA and Teresa English, Belton, SC.
She was a passionate, fun loving, and caring person to everyone and she will be greatly missed by all. Her celebration of life is planned for March at a facility in Ashburn, Virginia.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020