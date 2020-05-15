|
Kelly M. Van Winkle
4/13/1968 - 5/13/2020
Kelly M. Van Winkle, 52, of Henryville, PA, passed away, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono, East Stroudsburg, PA. She was the wife of Charles B. Van Winkle, they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, April 23, 2020.
Born in Teaneck, NJ, April 13, 1968, she was the daughter of Joan (McGlynn) Cronen of Pen Argyl, PA and the late Richard Cronen.
She was a 1986 graduate of Vernon High School, and was last employed as a LPN, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono.
She was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to her husband, Charles and mother, Joan, she is survived by her daughter, Kaitlynn N. Van Winkle, at home, and a brother Richard Cronen of Milford.
In addition to her father, Richard, she was preceded in death by a sister, Theresa O'Conner.
Private graveside services will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel New Catholic Cemetery, Roseto, PA. The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, Pen Argyl, PA is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences may be offered at www.ruggierofuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered in Kelly's name to a .
Ruggiero Funeral Home
Pen Argyl, PA
ruggierofuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 15 to May 16, 2020