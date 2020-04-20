Home

POWERED BY

Services
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921

Kenneth B. Knibiehly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth B. Knibiehly Obituary
Kenneth B. Knibiehly
04/06/2020
Kenneth B. Knibiehly, 58, tragically lost his life on April 6, 2020 at his Albrightsville, Penn Forest Twp. residence.
Born in Glen Ridge, NJ, he was the son of William G. Knibiehly with whom he resided and the late Doreen (Sharpe) Knibiehly.
He had attended Parsippany High School, NJ. He was the owner operator of Knibiehly Trucking Co.
Kenneth was an avid A.M.F. Harley motorcyclist, classic Mopar collector and German Shepard breeder. Ken will be missed by many.
Due to current restrictions, a public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Edward F. Melber Funeral Home
524 Center St., Jim Thorpe
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -