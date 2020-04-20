|
Kenneth B. Knibiehly
04/06/2020
Kenneth B. Knibiehly, 58, tragically lost his life on April 6, 2020 at his Albrightsville, Penn Forest Twp. residence.
Born in Glen Ridge, NJ, he was the son of William G. Knibiehly with whom he resided and the late Doreen (Sharpe) Knibiehly.
He had attended Parsippany High School, NJ. He was the owner operator of Knibiehly Trucking Co.
Kenneth was an avid A.M.F. Harley motorcyclist, classic Mopar collector and German Shepard breeder. Ken will be missed by many.
Due to current restrictions, a public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Edward F. Melber Funeral Home
524 Center St., Jim Thorpe
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020