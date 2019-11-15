|
|
Kenneth E. Mull
11/14/2019
Kenneth E. Mull 82 of Marshalls Creek, Pa. died on Thursday Nov. 14, 2019. Born in Flint, Michigan he was the son of John and Elsie (Hile) Mull. Kenneth was a resident of the Marshalls Creek area for the past 8 years and prior to that he resided in the Jim Thorpe, Pa. for 10 years and Queens, New York area.
He was employed as a bus mechanic at the Green Bus Line in Queens, N.Y. and later with the New York City Transit Co. for many years. He was of the catholic faith and he was a 4th. degree knight of Columbus at the Morris Park council #566 Richmond Hills, Queens, N.Y.
He is survived by 3 children: Joanne Livote of Marshalls Creek, Pa., Kenneth T. Mull of Norfolk, Virginia and Kathleen M. Sanginorio and her husband Stephen of Howard Beach, N.Y. and a grandchild Hailley Waverly of Howard Beach, N.Y. Ken was preceded in death by 4 siblings.
Memorial services will be held On Saturday Nov. 16, 2019 at 3:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the time of the services.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St.,Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019