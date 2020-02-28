|
Kenneth J. Williams
2/21/2020
Kenneth J. Williams, 62, died Friday evening, February 21, 2020, following a brief illness.
He leaves behind his many friends and fellow members of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Poconos.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, the son of Kenneth O. Williams and Regina L. Williams, he was a lifelong resident of Stroudsburg. He was a beloved member of the community.
An avid reader and lover of music he had extensive libraries of both. He thoroughly enjoyed trying to match books with family and friends' interests or situations that they found themselves needing to navigate.
A memorial service will be held on March 14, 2020 at 4pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Poconos, 118 Knight St Stroudsburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Fellowship at PO Box 756, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020