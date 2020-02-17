|
|
Pastor Kenneth Kolakowski
2/15/2020
Pastor Kenneth Kolakowski, 55, of Bushkill, Pa. passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020 with his loving family at his side. He was the husband of Susan (Stobierski) Kolakowski with whom he had celebrated 21 years of marriage.
Born in Bayonne, New Jersey he was the son of Albert and Mary (Costello) Kolakowski. Ken was a resident of the Bushkill area for the past 20 years and prior to that he resided in the Bayonne, N.J. area. He worked as a truck driver for many years for several companies and he was an army veteran. He was pastor of By Devine Christian Center in Bushkill, Pa.
In addition to his wife Susan he is survived by 3 daughters: Berry Vail of Sherman, CT., Christine Baker of Bayonne, N.J. and Ashley Kolakowski and her fiancé Joseph Mott of Chickamauga, Georgia and a son Richard J. Kolakowski of Flanders, N.J., a sister Noel Kolakowski of North Lauderdale, Fl. and 6 grandchildren: Halley, Landon, Colton, McKenna, Kinley and Kieira. Ken was preceded in death by a brother Scott.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday Feb.18, 2020 from 2-4:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa.18360, with a funeral service starting at 3:00pm.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020