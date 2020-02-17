Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Pastor Kenneth Kolakowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pastor Kenneth Kolakowski Obituary
Pastor Kenneth Kolakowski
2/15/2020
Pastor Kenneth Kolakowski, 55, of Bushkill, Pa. passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020 with his loving family at his side. He was the husband of Susan (Stobierski) Kolakowski with whom he had celebrated 21 years of marriage.
Born in Bayonne, New Jersey he was the son of Albert and Mary (Costello) Kolakowski. Ken was a resident of the Bushkill area for the past 20 years and prior to that he resided in the Bayonne, N.J. area. He worked as a truck driver for many years for several companies and he was an army veteran. He was pastor of By Devine Christian Center in Bushkill, Pa.
In addition to his wife Susan he is survived by 3 daughters: Berry Vail of Sherman, CT., Christine Baker of Bayonne, N.J. and Ashley Kolakowski and her fiancé Joseph Mott of Chickamauga, Georgia and a son Richard J. Kolakowski of Flanders, N.J., a sister Noel Kolakowski of North Lauderdale, Fl. and 6 grandchildren: Halley, Landon, Colton, McKenna, Kinley and Kieira. Ken was preceded in death by a brother Scott.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday Feb.18, 2020 from 2-4:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa.18360, with a funeral service starting at 3:00pm.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -