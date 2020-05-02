|
|
Kenneth Nelson Metzgar
04/14/1930 - 04/30/2020
Kenneth Nelson Metzgar, 90, formerly of Hamilton Township, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Berkshire Center in Reading, where he was a resident since 2017. He was the husband of the late MaryAnn (Berish) Metzgar who died October 28, 2001.
Born April 14, 1930, at home in Paradise Valley, he was the son of the late Charles R. and Anna (Christman) Metzgar. He was a lifetime resident of Monroe County until moving to Reading 13 years ago to live with his daughter and family.
He worked for Stroudsburg Engine Works as a machinist and foreman for 43 years and after they closed he worked for Monroe Silk Mills in maintenance and as a handyman for 16 years before retiring at the age of 76. He was very proud of the fact he could fix or build anything and truly enjoyed doing it.
Surviving are a daughter, Tammy Blood and husband, Clifford, of Reading; three grandchildren, Tyler, Alyssa, and Lauren; a brother, Harold Metzgar of Cresco; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles Metzgar, Edward Metzgar, Donald Metzgar, and James Metzgar; and three sisters, Adalaide Engle, Joyce Schoch, and Annamae Miller.
Due to current health concerns, there will be no public services and private burial will take place in Keokee Chapel Cemetery in Paradise Valley.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 2 to May 3, 2020