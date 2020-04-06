|
|
Kenneth P. Lasher
5/31/1943 - 4/4/2020
Kenneth P. Lasher, 76, of Tannersville, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. He was the husband of Lillian (Gross) Lasher with whom he shared 47 years of marriage.
Born on May 31, 1943 in Scranton, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Mildred (Gilgallon) Lasher.
He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was a Vietnam War veteran. He worked at Roadway Express in Tannersville until his retirement.
Kenny was a member of the Mount Pocono United Methodist Church, Big Pocono Ski Club and Penn State Club; and a former member of the PA Bowling Association.
He was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed golf, bowling, traveling, Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Penn State Nittany Lions.
As a man of few words, he was loved by everyone, was proud of his son and family, and was always a kind gentleman.
In addition to his wife, surviving are a son, Peter Frank Lasher and wife Rosario; a brother, Thomas James Lasher; his mother in law, Ruth Gross; and many brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Kristopher J. Lasher in 1987; and father in law, Roy Gross in 2015.
Due to current health concerns there will be no public services at this time. Private burial will take place at Keokee Chapel Cemetery in Paradise Valley. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Paul's House Valor Clinic (www.valorclinic.org) or Mt. Pocono United Methodist Church, 12 Church Ave, Mt Pocono PA 18344.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020