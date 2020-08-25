Kenneth R. Mitchell Sr.8/22/2020Kenneth R. Mitchell Sr., 72, of Brodheadsville, passed away on Saturday, August 22 in his home.He was the husband of the late Carole Ann (Wright) Mitchell.Born in Easton, he was a son of the late Anthony Donald and Helen Mae (Rasley) Mitchell.Ken worked as a welder/fitter at Bethlehem Steel for many years. Later, he worked in Alpha, NJ and for L & M in Bath before retiring.Ken loved cars, especially Ford Mustangs, and enjoyed going to car shows.He is survived by two sons, Kenneth R. Mitchell Jr. and his wife Debra of Saylorsburg and Herman K. Mitchell and his wife Tammy in Florida; three sisters, Lucy Storm of Bath, Ann Dernbach of East Stroudsburg and Helen Gara of Easton; two grandchildren, Samantha and Shayanne and two great grandchildren, Jace and Owen. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Howard Mitchell.No services are planned at this time. Cremation will be handled by the William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc., 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville.Memorial donations may be made to the West End Fire Co., P.O. Box 237, Brodheadsville, PA 18322William H. Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville