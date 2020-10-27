1/
Kermelle R. McAllister
10-27-2020
Kermelle R. McAllister 68 of Bushkill, Pa. passed away on Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020. Born in the Bronx, New York she was the daughter of Kenneth and Joyce (Pitts) McAllister. She was residing in the Bushkill area for the past 3 years and prior to that she resided in the Queens, New York area. She worked as a boiler technician in HVAC industry for many years. She was of the Christian faith.
Kermelle is survived by 4 sons: Earl Gillesp of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. Randall Person and Kenneth Person of New York and Robert Person of St. Petersburg, Fl., 18 grandchildren and one great grandson, and 4 sisters: Karin Boone, Rebba McAllister, Corin Pitts and Marie (Bunni) Smith and her special granddaughter Shanice Person-Correa with whom she resided.
Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
Pulafuneralhome.com
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.

Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
